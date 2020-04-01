Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov.

Ron DeSantis has announced he will sign an executive "safer-at-home" order directing residents to "limit movements and personal interactions outside the home" to essential services or activities.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bartonlorimor

Barton Lorimor RT @scontorno: DeSantis' order also allows an exemption for attending religious services. As you'll recall, Hillsborough arrested a Tampa p… 4 minutes ago

KingGi0

Gio Irene RT @AndySlater: JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis' new order in Florida does not close beaches that remain open. While following national guideli… 7 minutes ago

scontorno

Steve Contorno DeSantis' order also allows an exemption for attending religious services. As you'll recall, Hillsborough arrested… https://t.co/hHRaevfgYV 13 minutes ago

SvechinLarisa

Larisa Svechin RT @FLCities: .@GovRonDeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will take effect this Friday, April 3. https://t.co/GFheTSMQet 25 minutes ago

FLCities

FL League of Cities .@GovRonDeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will take effect this Friday, April 3. https://t.co/GFheTSMQet 36 minutes ago

Colleen_ham1

Colleen Hamilton Gov. Ron DeSantis "Stay-at-home" order allows for attending religious services: https://t.co/JNSwH1YQnJ 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.