Larry David Tells 'Idiots' Still
Going out to Stay at Home The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star has issued
a public service announcement for California residents
who are not following the stay-at-home order.
The post was added to the Twitter account of the state's governor's office.
Larry David, via Twitter Larry David, via Twitter David added that people are passing up
a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"
to watch TV at home.
The stay-at-home order was issued by
California Governor Gavin Newsom
earlier in March.
It directs state residents to remain at home
unless they need to take trips outside for
essential goods or medications.