Larry David Tells 'Idiots' Still Going out to Stay at Home The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star has issued a public service announcement for California residents who are not following the stay-at-home order.

The post was added to the Twitter account of the state's governor's office.

Larry David, via Twitter Larry David, via Twitter David added that people are passing up a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to watch TV at home.

The stay-at-home order was issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier in March.

It directs state residents to remain at home unless they need to take trips outside for essential goods or medications.