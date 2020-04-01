Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Get me out of here!': 3-year-old's relatable quarantine tantrum 

'Get me out of here!': 3-year-old's relatable quarantine tantrum 

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
'Get me out of here!': 3-year-old's relatable quarantine tantrum 

'Get me out of here!': 3-year-old's relatable quarantine tantrum 

Not even this girl's Barbies can stop her tears.

Despite her father's many attempts to calm her, 3-year-old Cassidy can't stop hysterically crying over being stuck in coronavirus lockdown in her Devon, England, home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gvpFLA

GΔBRIEL VIΔṈṈΔ ᕈIRES₁₉₈₁ @AlexDonno I try to be realistic, so I think sports, all of them, have been cancelled throughout the world, and won… https://t.co/8kh3UWFxgK 4 seconds ago

RoseFroud

Rose Froud RT @HawkConservancy: Though we're closed, our National Bird of Prey Hospital™ is open. Here's our first Tawny Owl chick admitted this year… 4 seconds ago

sodaksusan

Sneezing is my hobby 🤧 @HoarseWisperer My mom died on April 2, 2018 after a 5+ year battle with heart failure and endometrial cancer. The… https://t.co/328PPDxO9h 5 seconds ago

BenStincident

⏳ Benjamin Henry ⏳ @avainwordland Might be a lot easier if we didn't kill over a million per year here in the US 🤷‍♂️ 5 seconds ago

xingowo

lee 🌸 ah yes,,,,,, the last year i payed attention to kpop hfkddj everything has just gone downhill from here https://t.co/HHi9LGuEYR 6 seconds ago

devpetty

Dev Petty Looks like CA public schools are done for the year. I have two sad kids here. Glad we're safe, luckier than mos… https://t.co/XVDqUSu1rx 12 seconds ago

Ivdown12

Bobby Down RT @HotStoveStats: Mariano Rivera’s first season of minor league baseball was in 1990 at the age of 20. Here’s what he did: 52 IP 0.17 ERA… 14 seconds ago

nanjum511

N Anjum انجم RT @naukarshah: Dear PM @narendramodi. Here is my daily morning briefing for you. I am quite upset with you. So don’t play around like a 4… 18 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.