Samuel L. Jackson Urges the Public to Stay Home in Explicit Poem

Jackson appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

And recited a poem about the importance of flattening the coronavirus curve.

The poem entitled, 'Stay the F--- at Home,' was written by Adam Mansbach.

Jackson previously narrated the author's children book, 'Go the F--- to Sleep.'

