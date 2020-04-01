Samuel L.
Jackson Urges the Public
to Stay Home in Explicit Poem Jackson appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
And recited a poem about the importance of
flattening the coronavirus curve.
Samuel L.
Jackson, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
The poem entitled, 'Stay the F--- at Home,'
was written by Adam Mansbach.
Jackson previously narrated the author's
children book, 'Go the F--- to Sleep.'