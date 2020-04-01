Gov. Baker Updates Investigation Of Veteran Deaths At Soldiers' Home On Holyoke now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:21s - Published Gov. Baker Updates Investigation Of Veteran Deaths At Soldiers' Home On Holyoke 13 veterans died recently at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke. At least six have tested positive for coronavirus. 0

