South Africans play vuvuzelas for medical workers nightly

WOMAN OVERHEARD SAYING "LISTEN TO ALL THE VUVUZELAS" STORY: Johannesburg residents have been cheering on South Africa's medical staff every night in a show of solidarity, as the country is under a strict 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Every night at 7 pm, Marie-Claire Willys, who is working from home, joins her family on their balcony to cheer and listen to the echoes of vuvuzelas in the Johannesburg hills to pay tribute to those working on the frontlines battling the contagion.

"South Africa is resilient and we are very patriotic, so we stand behind all those in essential services and thank them for putting their lives at risk to save those affected with coronavirus," Willys told Reuters The trend in South Africa started after people in other cities around the world - including Sao Paulo - began cheering on first responders, doctors and nurses by banging bang pots and pans in the evening.

(Production: Gavino Garay)