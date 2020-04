Infectious disease specialist in Palm Beach County outlines what's working in fight against COVID-19

QUESADA SAT DOWN WITH ANINFECTIOUS DISEASE DOCTOR WHOSAID THEY ARE LEARNING WHAT ISHELPING PATIENTS FIGHTCOVID-19<<IT'S A COMBINATION OF ANANTI-MALARIA DRUG ANDAZITHROMYCIN - AN ANTIBIOTICTHAT'S HELPING SHOWIMPROVEMENT IN PATIENTS WITHCOVID-19 IN THE HOSPITAL..

BUTAS AN INFECTIOUS DISEASEDOCTOR EXPLAINS - IT DEPENDSON WHEN THE COMBO IS BEINGADMINISTERED THAT MAKES ALLTHE DIFFERENCE.

PKG: 16:46:36THIS DISEASE IS A STORM OFINFLAMMATORY REACTION IN YOURBODY THAT IT TAKES OFF LIKEWILDFIRE AND THAT'S VERY SCARYIT TAKES OFF SO FAST THAT YOUCAN'T CATCH UP TO IT DR.LESLIE DIAZ IS AN INFECTIODISEASE SPECIALIST IN NORTHERNPALM BEACH COUNTY SHE'S SEENFIRSTHAND WHAT CORONAVIRUS IDOING TO PATIENTS WHO HATESTED POSITIVE AND NEEDHOSPITAL CARE& 17:08:23 BYUSING AN INTERLEUKIN INHIBITORIT REDUCES THAT STORM ANDCAUSES YOU TO NOT PROGRESSWHAT MY EXPERIENCE IS THEEARLIER YOU USE IT THE MOREYOU'RE GOING TO GET OUT OF IT.I HAVEN'T SEEN ANYBODY GETBETTER AFTER THEY ARINTUBATED.

THE INTERLEUKININHIBITOR IS MEANT TO STOP THEINFLAMMATION THAT ALSO OCCURSIN THE LUNGS WHICH REDUCESYOUR CHANCE TO BREATHE& THISAND A COMBINATION OF AN ANMALARIA DRUG AND SPECIFICALLYAZITHROMYCIN - AN ANTIBIOTIC -ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE DRDIAZ SAYS& 17:11:15 IT SEEMSTO SHOW SOME IMPROVEMENT INTHE PATIENTS BUT AGAIN YOUHAVE TO USE IT EARLY I FINDTHAT THIS COMBINATION DOESVERY LITTLE FOR SOMEBODY WHOHAS ALREADY PROGRESSED TAG:DR. DIAZ SAYS THERE ARE NOSTUDIES SHOWING ANY SPECIFICTYPE OF IMMUNITY BOOSTER WOULDHELP BUT SHE SAYS IT CAN'THURT TO CONTINUE TAKING YOURVITAMIN C IN WEST PALM BEACH -MQ - WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.