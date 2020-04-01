Costco Limits Entry To 2 People Per Membership Card

Global  

Effective Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

That applies to households, for example, who bring more than two family members to the store.

Katie Johnston reports.

