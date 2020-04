Officials Fear Social Distancing Isn't Taking Place To Protect Workers At Limerick Generating Station 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:52s - Published Officials Fear Social Distancing Isn't Taking Place To Protect Workers At Limerick Generating Station Things got tense Wednesday during Montgomery County's daily coronavirus briefing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Officials Fear Social Distancing Isn't Taking Place To Protect Workers At Limerick Generating Station JOE HOLDEN, CBS 3, "EYEWITNESSNEWS."YEP, PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHINGHAS TO UP THIS POINT, JOE,THANK YOU N MONTGOMERY COUNTYTHERE ARE ONGOING CONCERNSABOUT REFUELING EXERCISECONDUCTED BY EXELON, AT THELIMERICK GENERATING STATION.OFFICIALS SAID THAT THEY FEARSOCIAL DISTANCING IS NOTTAKING PLACE TO PROTECTWORKERS.BUT, AT A PRESS CONFERENCETODAY, THINGS GOT TENSE ASCOUNTY OFFICIALS SAY THEYDON'T HAVE MUCH OTHERINFORMATION.IT IS NOT CLEAR TO ME IFTHAT WAS A PERSON THAT LIVEDHERE, WAS ALREADY FULL-TIMEPERSON AT LIMERICK OR WASBROUGHT N I'M NOT CERTAIN OFTHAT.AND I CAN'T SPEAK TOWHETHER OR NOT IT WAS ACONTRACT EMPLOYEE OR --SOMEONE RELATED ...RIGHT.I CAN'T ANSWER YOURQUESTION.SO YOU NEED TO TAKE THAT --MONTGOMERY COUNTY ISREPORTING 31 NEW POSITIVE





