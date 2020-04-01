Global  

Covid-19 | 'Rs 1 crore compensation...': Delhi CM's promise to medical staff

Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore to families of those who die treating COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced while thanking the health workers for their services during challenging times.

Kejriwal also assured doctors that the government will help with all the resources.

COVID-19 cases have crossed 1,500 in the country.

