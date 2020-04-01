Local photographer offers 'Front Porch' sessions for families

THIS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILLBE ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS.A LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER WANTED THELP FAMILIES CAPTURE THISMOMENT IN TIME, HOWEVERSTRANGE IT MIGHT BE, AND FOCUSON THE POSITIVES.

WMA━2 NEWMEGAN KNIGHT HAS THIS STORY.((nats from front porchportrait)) TRACK ONE: SNAPPINGPICTURES OF FAMILIES LIKE THEKENNEYS IS NOT AT ALLUNFAMILIAR TO PHOTOGRAPHERJESSICA DELEON.

BUT KEEPINGHER SESSIONS VERY SHORT& ANDSIX FEET AWAY& IS NOT HOW SHEUSUALLY OPERATES.

((Jessica))15:20 I would be shootingfamilies like this butnormally I would be in theirhome, I follow families forhalf a day, telling theirstory taking portraits thatkind of thing 15:28 TRACK TWO:WHEN THE CORONAVIRUS HIT, ITWIPED OUT ALL OF JESSICAPLANNED PHOTO SESSIONS.

SHENEEDED TO FIND A WAY TO FILLHER CALENDAR OF NO━ CANCELLEDAPPOINTMENTS SO BEFORE THEGOVERNOR GAVE THE STA━A━HOMEORDER, SHE BEGAN BOOKING WHATIS BEING CALLED FRONT PORCHSESSIONS.

((Jessica)) 13:22where photographers are kindof just taking pictures offamilies out on their frontsteps or their porch or theiryard 13:27 14:14 so right nowittime that a lot of familiesare going want to remember anddocument TRACK THREE: RIGHTNOW THIS MAY FEEL LIKE A TIMEWEYEARS LATER, WHEN THESEFAMILIES ARE TALKING ABOUTLIFE DURING A PANDEMIC, THEYCAN REMEMBER THE TOUGH TIMES,BUT ALSO LOOK BACK AT THE GOODTIMES TOO.

((Jessica)) 14:19 Ithink thereabout it for families, theytogether a lot more, theyplaying outside theredefinitely some positives.Ittoo.

So itthat 14:28 TRACK FOUR: AND IFNOTHING ELSE, A PHOTO SHOOT ISA GOOD REASON TO TAKE ASHOWER, THROW ON SOME PANTSAND PUT ON A SMILE.

IN TOWSON,MK WMA━2 NEWS.ONCE THE STA━A━ HOME