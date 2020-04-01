J.K.

Rowling Launches Digital Hub for Children, ‘Harry Potter at Home’ On April 1, Rowling announced the launch of the free-to-access online hub for young children.

According to the website, ‘Harry Potter at Home’ is meant to help “keep children amused” during the COVID-19 lockdowns happening around the world.

Wizarding World, via statement The site includes a variety of resources to help cast a “Banishing Charm on boredom,” such as craft videos, quizzes, articles, puzzles and more.

Wizarding World, via statement The first book in Rowling’s series, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,' has also been made available as an eBook and audiobook to be borrowed in over 20 languages.

In addition, Rowling announced a special open license for teachers to lead virtual read-a-long sessions of all seven ‘Harry Potter’ books to their pupils.

Wizarding World, via statement