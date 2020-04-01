Family creates quarantine spoof of 'Les Misérables' song

A British family’s quarantine-adapted cover of a classic “Les Misérables” song has even earned the approval of Fantine herself.

Ben and Danielle Marsh, along with the help of their four children, tweaked the words to the French Revolution anthem “One Day More”... to turn the song into a parody about social isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cover, in which the parents poke fun at the woes of being stuck at home with their kids, has since racked up nearly 8 million views.

The video even garnered praise from Anne Hathaway, who portrayed Fantine in the play's 2012 film adaptation.

Ben Marsh told the BBC that his family did not expect the overwhelmingly positive reaction the video would spark across the globe... including kind messages from ICU nurses and other hospital workers, who are working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19