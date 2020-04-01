Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pennsylvania Allowing Online Alcohol Sales During Pandemic

Pennsylvania Allowing Online Alcohol Sales During Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Pennsylvania Allowing Online Alcohol Sales During Pandemic
Physical wine and spirits stores will remain closed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pennsylvania Allowing Online Alcohol Sales During Pandemic

CENTER CITY, HOWARD MONROE,CBS-3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS."WELL PENNSYLVANIA IS NOTRE-OPENING PHYSICAL WINE ANDSPIRITS STORES BUT IT NOWALLOWING SALES ON LINE.ALMOST AS QUICKLY AS SALESRESUMED, THE WEBSITE WAS SHUTDOWN DUE TO OVERWHELMINGDEMAND.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WOTTPod

What’s On The Tube? Pennsylvania allowing you to place liquor store orders online. Must be hurting for that lottery money they've been… https://t.co/J7a4Z3ZgP0 2 days ago

Ragnell

Ragnell RT @igallupd: "Pennsylvania now allowing alcohol sales online, website unavailable due to ‘overwhelming demand’" https://t.co/yalHmYh2rw 3 days ago

igallupd

Ignacio Gallup-Diaz 🦉🦇🐝🦦 "Pennsylvania now allowing alcohol sales online, website unavailable due to ‘overwhelming demand’" https://t.co/yalHmYh2rw 4 days ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News Pennsylvania launches online alcohol sales amid #Coronavirus. https://t.co/gEHmNDj9m0 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.