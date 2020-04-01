Pennsylvania Allowing Online Alcohol Sales During Pandemic 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published Physical wine and spirits stores will remain closed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania Allowing Online Alcohol Sales During Pandemic CENTER CITY, HOWARD MONROE,CBS-3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS."WELL PENNSYLVANIA IS NOTRE-OPENING PHYSICAL WINE ANDSPIRITS STORES BUT IT NOWALLOWING SALES ON LINE.ALMOST AS QUICKLY AS SALESRESUMED, THE WEBSITE WAS SHUTDOWN DUE TO OVERWHELMINGDEMAND.





