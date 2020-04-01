Coronavirus Update: Spring Break Canceled For New York Public School Students

Ed Lettis RT @CBSNewYork: #Coronavirus update: Thousands sign https://t.co/7Qmv6l44GN petition to get Gov. Cuomo to reinstate spring break for public… 14 minutes ago

Steve Jackson Network RT @YCSD: #YCSDUpdate: An update about contacting schools and staff, student medications and belongings, and student meals during spring br… 48 minutes ago

Dave Lucas #CoronavirusNewYork Update: Frustration Grows Over ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩’s Decision To Cancel Public School Spring Break –… https://t.co/ZHBcJdvaGe 1 hour ago

CBS New York #Coronavirus update: Thousands sign https://t.co/7Qmv6l44GN petition to get Gov. Cuomo to reinstate spring break fo… https://t.co/tHEjaI1aAf 1 hour ago

York County School Division #YCSDUpdate: An update about contacting schools and staff, student medications and belongings, and student meals du… https://t.co/dOdvl2xIIB 1 hour ago

83DegreesMedia Following Spring Break 2020 and the outbreak of coronavirus, USF in Tampa and most other colleges around the nation… https://t.co/a5luvXcnn5 3 hours ago

Brad Wardwell Got your $$$ from spring break already? Fla. gov. defies shutdown advice, 6,900 could die https://t.co/UC3EA3IwQC 4 hours ago