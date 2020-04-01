Global  

Coronavirus Update: Spring Break Canceled For New York Public School Students

Coronavirus Update: Spring Break Canceled For New York Public School Students

Coronavirus Update: Spring Break Canceled For New York Public School Students

New York Public School teachers, students and their families excited to get a break from remote learning got news Wednesday that Gov.

Andrew Cuomo canceled their spring break; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

