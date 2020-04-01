Global  

Acker Passes

Acker Passes
The chairman of the Columbus redevelopment authority has passed away.
Acker Passes

48-year-old john acker died from a medical issue on tuesday evening.

Lowndes county coroner greg merchant says acker was in his vehicle when the issue happened.

The vehicle left the roadway with no damage.

Acker was also a long time state farm insurance agent.

Lowndes funeral home is in charge of arrangements.




