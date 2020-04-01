Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mexico Receives Coronavirus Supplies After Viral Message Online

Mexico Receives Coronavirus Supplies After Viral Message Online

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Mexico Receives Coronavirus Supplies After Viral Message Online

Mexico Receives Coronavirus Supplies After Viral Message Online

Mexico’s top diplomat thanked two Chinese charities for donating medical supplies.

This was to help reduce risk of the coronavirus outbreak, reports Reuters.

It all started with an online message that went viral.

“Thank you China!!!” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesday night.

He linked his tweet to a local news report about the donated supplies.

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation provided the gifts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mexico Receives Coronavirus Supplies After Viral Message Online

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|(CHINA OUT)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StatMediaNews

STAT Media #Covid_19: Frankfurt (@Airport_FRA) receives urgent medical supplies for #Germany’s aid #frankfurtairport… https://t.co/h3WLPfAsAl 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.