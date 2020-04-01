Global  

FDA Calls for Zantac to Be Pulled From Market The FDA is instructing that all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, known by brand name Zantac, are pulled from the market immediately.

Over the counter Zantac is used to treat acid reflux and heartburn.

An ongoing investigation has determined that contaminant levels in these heartburn medications increase over time.

When stored at higher-than-normal temperatures, these contaminants pose a risk to public health.

The contaminant, N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA, is the probable human carcinogen that the FDA has been investigating since 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA advises against returning medicine to a drug take-back location and suggests following disposal instructions on the medication guide instead.

