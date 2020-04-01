Happy Music

Global  

Christmas music really is playing on a local radio station.
Pause four seconds for nats it is not an april fools day prank, christmas music really is playing on a local radio station.

Sunny ninety three point three is setting aside its regular playlist and playing christmas music all day.

A listener suggested the one day christmas music format to help people get their minds off the anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic.




