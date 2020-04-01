Terre Haute Firefighter tests positive to COVID-19

Going to happen to us, but it did.

People need to be in the mindset that this is very serious."

The terre haute fire department stresses the importance of taking covid-19 seriously.

That's after officials confirmed a positive case amongst firefighters.

Terre haute fire chief jeff fisher is sharing his concerns tonight.

That's after a firefiighter tested positive for covid-19.

Fisher told me three firefighters were sent home from work.

That's because they had a fever.

Fisher says they started showing symptoms last thursday.

Of course patient names can't be released due to privacy laws.

But here's what we do know.

One of those firefighters has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He's being treated in the hospital.

Fisher says they're unsure how he got the virus.

But..

They do not believe he got the virus while on duty.

Fisher says they will continue to make safety a top priority for employees..

And the public.

"we'll take every precaution necessary.

We'll wear our ppe.

Our gowns.

Our maskes, eye protection.

We just need everybody to take this seriously, and take every precaution possible."

///////// fisher says the second firefighter has been tested for covid-19..

His results have not come back yet.

The third firefighter..

Is no longer showing symptoms and will return back to work in a few days.

