TUTORIAL: How to make your own mask

The white house is considering a move that would recommend all americans wear face masks.

Demand protective equipment is for health care workers on the front lines.

But as you probably have seen online... you can make a face mask at home.

All i had to get was a sewing kit?

Pieces of cotton fabric and bias tape for t take a look.xxx i started by measuring a rectangle on two pieces of cotton fabric... there should be a 9.5 by 6.5 inch rectangle on each.

Then?

I cut them out.

Next?

I got out my bias tape which to me is a fancy phrase for folded fabric and measured four 1?inch strips.

After that?

I pinned them to the four corners of the blue piece of fabric.

I made sure everything was tucked in and then put the pink piece on top.

I then pinned all the sides together to start sewing.

I eyeballed a midway point on the bottom side of the fabric.

I started sewing about a quarte?inch above the edge... removing pins as i went.

As you sew over the fabric ties secured in the corners?

Make sure the needle goes through the three pieces sandwiched together (top layer, end of fabric tie, bottom layer).

I continued stitching toward the starting point?

And stopped to allow for an inch and a half gap.

Then?

I turned the project righ?side out... the fabric ties are now sticking out.

Finally?

You want to make some pleats.

This helps the this is a look at my final product... it's not perfect, but as people are saying "it's better than nothing."

Most craft stores will have the supplies you need to make a mask.

It's important to not?

