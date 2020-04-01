Helping Baltimore’s most vulnerable, Soul Ministries provides food for seniors

PROVIDING FOOD FOR THOSE WHOARE MOST VULNERABLE.

SOULHARVEST MINISTRIES IN WESTBALTIMORE COLLECTED FOOD FORSENIORS WHO EITHER CAN'T GETTO THE GROCERY STORE...OR MAYJUST BE TOO AFRAID TO GO.SENIORS DRIVE UP TO THE CHURCHAND OPEN THEIR TRUNKS....THENVOLUNTEERS COME AND LOAD THEMUP WITH FOOD.

"We're only herefor a couple of hours to makesure the people especially theseniors citizens here inbaltimore have a place a safeplace where they don't have tointeract with people and stillget the food and thenourishment that they need"PASTOR GRIFFIN SAYS THEY'SERVE ABOUT 100 PEOPLE TODAY.AND HE CREDITS THEIRPARTNERSHIP WITH THE MARYLANDFOOD BANK AND OTHER FOODCORPORATIONS FOR MAKING ITPOSS