Restaurant Owner supports workers

A local restaurant owner is starting a go-fund me campaign to support her employees who can't work now.

She will match the funds raised.

River, scarlett bowman, is using go-fund-me to cover the cost of living for her employees laid off.

Around 40 employees between the two restaurants are now out of a job.

7 thousand dollars has been donated so far.

Bowman is matching the proceeds up to 40 percent.

Either way in the mean time we got 6 to 8 weeks of this and we need to make sure they are able to pay their rent and their utilities, have gas and have food for their families.

And then the ones that aren't laid off are not making nearly the amount of money that they were.

Their hours have been cut.

