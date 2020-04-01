Casos de Covid-19 por Condado al 1 de Abril 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Algunos condados del Norte del Estado presentaron más casos del Covid-19. 0

Casos de Covid-19 por Condado al 1 de Abril Reportaron el dia de hoy mas casos confirmados del covid 19... el condado de plumas reporto su primer caso. El condado de glenn sigue con dos casos... siskiyou sigue con tres casos. Shasta y yuba tienen 7.. El condado de butte tiene 8. Sutter cuenta con 11 casos. Humboldt tiene 27. Placer subio a 78. Y en el condado de sacramento hay 314.





