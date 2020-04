Iowa Gov. Reynolds Gives Coronavirus Update now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:57s - Published Iowa Gov. Reynolds Gives Coronavirus Update What Reynolds said about new cases, deaths and COVID-19 projections for the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Iowa Gov. Reynolds Gives Coronavirus Update ARE 549CONFIRMED CASESAND 9 DEATHS.ONE OF THOSECASES WAS ACHILD INPOTTAWATTAMIECOUNTY.ANOTHER CASEWAS ALSOREPORTED INHARRISONCOUNTY.GOVERNOR KIMREYNOLDS GAVETHE LATEST ONTHE STATE'SRESPONSE TOFIGHT THE SPREADOF THE VIRUS AT ANEWSCONFERENCE THISAFTERNOON.IT'S A PROJECTIONBASED ON THEASSUMPTIONSWE'RE PUTTING IN.IT'S REALLY TO HELPUS KIND OFMONITOR WHAT WETHINK WE'LL BE THEPEAK, SO THAT WECAN AGAIN FINDOUT TO MAKE SUREWHERE THE HOTSPOTS ARE AT, TOMAKE SURE THEHOSPITALS IN THATREGION HAVE THESUPPLIES AND THEEQUIPMENT THEYNEED AND THEWORKFORCE ANDHOW WE CANCOLLABORATE,MITIGATE ANDPREPARE, NOTOVERWHELM ANDHOPEFULLYPREVENT A SURGE."THE GOVERNORADDS SOMEPREDICTIONS OUTTHERE ABOUT THECOVID-19 SPREADIN IOWA DON'T TAKEINTOCONSIDERATIONTHE SCHOOL ANDNON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSCLOSURES.RIGHT NOW, THESTATE PROJECTS ACOVID-19 PEAKAROUND MID TOLATE APRIL.





