Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart

Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart

Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart

Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart - Plot Synopsis: A frumpy, bumbling, unmotivated woman named Susan always manages to get herself into the most ridiculous situations imaginable.

One day, Susan wakes up to realize that her relationships have all tanked, her family is estranged, and she has no prospects.

She decides to take charge and turn things around but finds that becoming a better woman on her own is difficult.

US Release Date: April 3, 2020 Starring: Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick Directed By: Nick Peet

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.