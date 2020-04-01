Lazy Susan Movie Clip - K-Mart - Plot Synopsis: A frumpy, bumbling, unmotivated woman named Susan always manages to get herself into the most ridiculous situations imaginable.

One day, Susan wakes up to realize that her relationships have all tanked, her family is estranged, and she has no prospects.

She decides to take charge and turn things around but finds that becoming a better woman on her own is difficult.

US Release Date: April 3, 2020 Starring: Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick Directed By: Nick Peet