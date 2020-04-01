Local nurse helping in New York City

Nurses are in high demand in new york right now and one local nurse has taken the call.

Wtva's chelsea brown spoke with the husband of a woman who landed in new york yesterday to help.

Megan show is a nurse here at the choctaw regional medical center.

She works as needed, typically working four 12 hour shifts a month.

Now she is traveling to new york city to help on the frontlines.

I spoke with her husband, gabe snow, about her decision to go into the eye of the storm.

Pkg sot- gabe snow, husband "i just kinda blew it off, didn't think she was serious about it."

Megan, a mother of 5, was definitely serious.

She sat down last week to finish online certifications before contacting kructial staffing, the company that set her up to help in new york.

"when we left the house yesterday to go to the airport, before we started talking she just said 'i'm at peace about this" megan got assigned to coney island hospital in brooklyn.

It is a 375 bed hospital that is full and only 5 patients are not covid 19 patients.

"so she is about to have her hands full."

Gabe has talked to megan since she has been in new york and is hoping today starts day