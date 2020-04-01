Dolittle movie (2020) - Robert Downey Jr. - Bonus Clips Watch these bonus clips from Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Dolittle!

Robert Downey Jr. electrifies as the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.

After losing his wife, he hermits himself away behind the high wall of his manor, but is forced to set sail on an epic adventure when the queen falls gravely ill.

Helping Dolittle in search of a rare cure are his rambunctious animal friends—including Chee-Chee (Oscar® winner Rami Malek), an anxious, self-conscious gorilla; Dab-Dab (Oscar® winner Octavia Spencer), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck; the bickering duo of cynical, neurotic ostrich Plimpton (Kumail Nanjiani) and chilly-but-chill polar bear Yoshi (John Cena); as well as a headstrong parrot named Polynesia (Oscar® winner Emma Thompson).