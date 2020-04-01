FBi Looks Into Video Messaging Service Zoom

Global  

The FBI made an official warning against video messaging service Zoom.

New York’s Attorney General’s office made an inquiry into its cybersecurity practices.

According to Gizmodo, this came after a string of disturbing takeovers of teleconferences.

People doing it call it “Zoobombing” where they join any public meeting using the app’s screen-sharing mode.

All Zoom meetings are public by default and must be changed to make it private.

