T-shirt sales to help hospitality workers 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:54s - Published T-shirt sales to help hospitality workers Fort Myers Beach business leaders are selling "We are Fort Myers Beach" t-shirts. They say all of the proceeds will provide grocery gift cards for hospitality workers who've lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 epidemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend T-shirt sales to help hospitality workers COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEIN COLLIER COUNTY SANDRARODRIGUEZ FOX 4 IN YOUR CORNERWE HAVE AN UPDATE TO A STORY WETOLD YOU ABOUT LAST WEEK.FORT MYERS BEACH BUSINESSLEADERS ARE SELLING "WE ARE FORTMYERS BEACH" T-SHIRTS.ALL OF THE PROCEEDS WILL PROVIDEGROCERY GIFT CARDS FORHOSPITALITY WORKERS WHO LOSTTHEIR JOBS DUE TO THECORONAVIRUWE AREW NOW LEARNING THAT THECOMMUNITY HELPED TO RAISE*19-THOUSAND DOLLARS SO FAR.ORGANIZERS HAVE DISTRIBUTED 75GIFT CARDS.230 HOSPITALITY WORKERS HAVEAPPLIED TO GET HELP.T-SHIRTS ARE 15 DOLLARS.IF YOU ARE ARE A HOSPITALITYWORKER IN NEED... YOU CAN FILLOUT A FORM TO REQUEST HELP.JUST GO TO "FORT MYERS BEACH C-FDOT COM.YOU CAN ALSO SEND AN EMAIL TO’INFO AT BARE FOOT EVENT GROUPDOT COM.’"I just want people to knowthat, if they are alone, there





You Might Like

Tweets about this ♌️ Emily Byrd 🌬 RT @gsodaycenter: Please continue supporting our hospitality and service workers in Greensboro! These shirts make awesome gifts and you c… 1 week ago