Betty the Washerwoman dressed as a nurse

THE TIMES... BOISERESTAURANT CUCINADA PAOLO (KWA-CHEENA-DA-PAH-LO)IS FAMOUSLY KNOWNFOR ITS BETTY THEWASHER WOMAN.BETTY IS STILLSCRUBBING AWAY...BUT NOW SHE ISDRESSED UP IN ANURSES UNIFORM.THE RESTAURANTSAYS THEY CHANGEDHER CLOTHES TOSHOW APPRECIATEFOR ALL THOSE INHEALTHCARE WHOARE PROVIDINGSELFLESS SUPPORTTO OUR COMMUNITY.THE HOPE IS FOLKSPAUSE ANDCONTINUE TO STAYPOSITIVE WHILERECOGNIZING THESTRENGTH ANDCOURAGE OF THOSECONTINUING TOWORK IN THEHOSPITALS ANDCLINICS.FOR NOW CUICINADA PAOLO IS CLOSEDTHROUGH APRILEIGHTH.





