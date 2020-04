South Fork Snake rainbows

MORE THAN SIXRAINBOW TROUT,YOU ARE BREAKINGTHE LAW.

BUT ONONE IDAHO RIVER...FISH AND GAMEMANAGERS WANTANGLERS TO KEEP ASMANY AS POSSIBLE.IN A STORY SHOTONE WEEK BEFORETHE GOVERNOR'SSTAY AT HOMEORDER, STEVELIEBENTHAL TAKESUS TO SWAN VALLEY,IDAHO WITH THISIDAHO BACK ROADSREPORT.STEVE ZUNDEL IS ANEXPERT AT SOCIALDISTANCING.

SINCETHE COVID-19OUTBREAK HE HASINCREASED HIS DAYSON THE SOUTH FORKOF THE SNAKE RIVERFROM A COUPLE PERWEEK TO ALMOSTEVERY DAY, AND HECATCHES LOTS OFFISH."LET'S SEE, I CAUGHTTWO, THREE, FOUR,FIVE, SIX, SEVEN,EIGHT, NINE, TEN,ELEVEN.

NO I CAUGHTTWELVE."BUT ISN'T THE LIMITON RAINBOW TROUTSIX?

NOT HERE.SIXTEEN YEARS AGOTHE IDAHODEPARTMENT OF FISHAND GAME LIFTEDTHE LIMIT ONRAINBOW TROUT INTHE SOUTH FORK.MANAGERS ADMITINTRODUCING THENON-NATIVE SPECIESDECADES AGO WAS AMISTAKE.

RAINBOWTROUT ARE VERYPROLIFIC, AND HERETHEY ARE CROWDINGOUT CUTTHROATTROUT, PUTTING THEPOPULATION OF THENATIVE FISH AT RISK."THIS IS A UNIQUEPOPULATION OFYELLOWSTONECUTTHROAT TROUTWITH ALL OF THEIRLIFE HISTORY STILLINTACT.

SO IT'S VERYIMPORTANT TOCUTTHROAT TROUTTHROUGHOUT THEIRRANGE.

AND THEIRBIGGEST THREAT ISRAINBOW TROUT." :57TO 1:07 PATRICKKENNEDY/IDFGFISHERIES BIOLOGISTFISH AND GAMEREMOVESTHOUSANDS OFRAINBOWS FROM THESOUTH FORK WITHELECTRO-FISHING.BUT EVERY TIMETHEY DO, THEYPLACE TINY TAGS IN AFEW, AND PUT THEMBACK IN THE RIVER.EACH TAG HAS AVALUE RANGINGFROM FIVE TO ONETHOUSAND DOLLARS.ANGLERS LIKEZUNDEL COLLECTTHE HEADS OF THEFISH THEY KEEP, ANDONCE A MONTHMANAGERS SCANTHOSE HEADS ANDAWARD MONEY WHENTHEY FIND A TAG.ZUNDEL AND HISFISHING PARTNERVARD WRIGHT, NOWBEING SURE TO FISHSIX FEET APART, AREBY FAR THE BIGGESTCONTRIBUTORS TOTHE PROGRAM."I CAN TELL YOU HOWMUCH I MADE LASTYEAR, BECAUSE THEYSENT ME A 1099.TWENTY EIGHTHUNDRED DOLLARS."1:52-1:57 STEVEZUNDEL/ANGLERLAST YEAR, FISH ANDGAME REMOVEDAROUND SIXTHOUSANDRAINBOWS FROM THESOUTH FORK, ANDANGLERS LIKEZUNDEL REMOVEDAROUND FIVETHOUSAND.WHILE MANYANGLERS ARESTAUNCHADVOCATES OFCATCH AND RELEASE,MANAGERS HOPE ALLWILL CONSIDERREMOVING ANYRAINBOW TROUTTHEY CATCH TO HELPKEEP THEPOPULATION INCHECK.

SIXTEENYEARS AFTERMANAGERS LIFTEDTHE LIMIT, RAINBOWTROUT CONTINUE TOOUTNUMBER NATIVECUTTHROAT.MANAGERS ADMITRIDDING THIS RIVEROF THE NON-NATIVEFISH WILL BEIMPOSSIBLE, BUTTHEY HOPE THEIREFFORTS WILL BEENHANCED BY MOREANGLERS LIKE STEVEZUNDEL, WHO ISMORE THAN HAPPYTO DO HIS PART."IT'S A WIN WINSITUATION.

I GET TOFISH, THEY PAY MEFOR IT, AND THEYGET A WHOLE BUNCHOF FISH REMOVEDFROM THE SYSTEMTHAT'S DOING THEIRCUTTHROATSPAWNING RUNS IN."STEVE LIEBENTHALSIX ON YOUR SIDE.