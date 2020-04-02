Districts Prep For Distance Learning

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
California schools should plan on teaching from afar for the rest of the academic year because it's unlikely the coronavirus will allow them to reopen before summer, California leaders say.

