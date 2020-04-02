Global  

Trump mulls cancelling domestic flights to hotspots

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is considering a plan to halt flights to coronavirus hot zones in the United States as he struggles to contain a pandemic that is projected to kill at least 100,000 people.

"We're certainly looking at it, but once you do that you really are clamping down an industry that is desperately needed," Trump told a White House news briefing.

