Families frustrated with online school network crashes

VIRTUAL LEARNING FOR SOME FAMILIES IN THE METRO IS A STRUGGLE RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF DELAYS CONNECTING TO THEIR SCHOOL'S NETWORK. 41 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SARAH PLAKE SHOWS US HOW KIDS AND TEACHERS ARE WORKING THROUGH THIS. SARAH PLAKE / REPORTING With all these people at home driving up online traffic, many school districts expected some issues to come along with it.

They're coming up withmore solutions to make sureall students are coveredSheila Salmond / ParentYou try to work on thecomputer and it says oopssomething went wrong,connectivity issues, wereworking on itFamilies across the metro arlikely having the same issueas the Salmonds are..As their students are doinschool work online, thenetworks are crashing andcausing delays.The Salmonds are in the Lee'sSummit school district, whichuses Schoology - a nationalonline learning platform.Mason Salmond / Junior in highschoMy teachers have been reallyunderstanding and lenient ontimes, like they understanwhen Schoology is down andthey'll give extended periods.For many high schoolstudents, doing schoolwork ona laptop isn't anything new...but it can be quite anadjustment for the youngerkids, especially withdisruptions.Adalyn Salmond / 2nd gradeIt's kind of difficult becausesometimes you get frustratedon things.Sheila Salmond / ParenOur teachers have been great.We've just been very honestwith them and told them whenwe're struggling.Like Lee's Summit, theShawnee Mission SchoolDistrict experienced outageson Monday and TuesdaWe had an issue with our Vwhich allows our studentdevices to connect to theInternet.

We had somechallenges with ourappliances which we workedon Monday and I believe wehave fixed.School districts are watchingthe online traffic to find waysto broaden their networks, butsay this is a broader nationalissue.Some districts may startissuing more homework onpa