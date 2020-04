Mayor Brown recognizes street sanitation crews

DEMENTRI, 7EWN.THERE ARE ALL KINDSOF STORIES THISWEEK THAT HIGHLIGHTTHE SPIRIT OF THECITY OF GOODNEIGHBORS-- MAKINGTHINS- JUST A LITTLEBIT EASIER FORPEOPLE..IT'S PART OF OURINITIATIVE CALLED"BUFFALO STRONG."AND TONIGHT..

7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ADAMUNGER SHOWS USHOW BUFFALO ISSAYING THANK YOU TOTHE MEN AND WOMENWHO ARE KEEPINGOUR QUEEN CITYCLEAN..BROWN: "I JUSTWANTED TO TAKE AMOMENT TO THANK ALLOF OUR SANITATIONWORKERS ANDEVERYONE IN THEDEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC WORKS."A MESSAGE FROMMAYOR BYRON BROWNPUT TRASHCOLLECTION ON ABRIEF HOLD TUESDAYMORNING... FOR SOMEWELL DESERVEDRECOGNITION."FOR ALL THOSEPEOPLE TO JUST PULLOVER AND TAKE AQUICK PAUSE FOR FIVEOR TEN MINUTES, IMEAN IT JUSTREJUVENATEDEVERBODY."AT A TIME WHENEVERYONE COULD USEA REJUVENATION... ANDD-P-W COMMISSIONERMICHAEL FINN SAYS IT'SSOMETHING MAYORBROWN IS WORKING TODO FOR ALL OF THECITY'S ESSENTIALWORKERS."THIS IS SOMETHINGTHAT THE MAYOR ISDOING WITH OURENTIRE CITYWORKFORCE IS TRYINGTO TO REACH OUT ANDLET THEM KNOW HOWIMPORTANT THE WORKTHEY DO IS."STANDUP IT MIGHTBE SOMETHING WETAKE FOR GRANTED....YOU JUST TOSS IT, ANDIN THE MORNING, IT'SGONE... BUT THISROUTINE, JUST LIKEEVERYONE ELSE'S, HASCHANGED BECAUSE OFCOVID-19."EITHER THE LIFTERSARE MEETING THEDRIVER AT THE STARTOF THEIR RUN USINGTHEIR PERSONALVEHICLES, OR WE'VESET UP A SHUTTLINGSYSTEM WITH SOMEVANS THAT AREN'TBEING USED BY OTHERDEPARTMENTS RIGHTNOW."AN ADJUSTMENT, SURE,BUT NOT A FULLSTOPPAGE... IMAGINE IFTHROUGHOUT THEPANDEMIC, YOURBLOCK LOOKED LIKETHIS..."IF THE GARBAGEDOESN'T GET PICKEDUP, PEOPLE NOTICEVERY QUICKLY.

ANDTHESE GUYS LIKEBEING APPRECIATED."THAT APPRECIATION--COMING FROM THEHIGHEST OFFICE IN THECITY...BROWN: "WHAT YOU'REDOING FOR OURCOMMUNITY HAS BEENABSOLUTELYEXCEPTIONAL."IN BUFFALO, ADAMUNGER, 7EWN.