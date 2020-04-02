Global  

Financial Safety Reminder

Financial Safety Reminder
Olmsted County Sheriff's Department warns of fraud COVID-19 cases.
Today may be april fools day..but there's one trick nobody wants to fall for?

Covi?19 fraud.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from the olmsted county sheriff's office in rochester with a financial safety reminder for us all.

Jessica.

The sheriff's department tells me deputies have been hearing of criminals calling..

Texting and emailing while posing as local health officials and offering coronavirus testing and other medical services in an effort to gain acccess to personal information.

The department says everyone should avoid answering phone calls from numbers you don't recognize or clicking on untrustworth y links.

You should also never provide financial or medicare information over the phone.

And now?

With financial help on the way from federal relief stimulus checks for many americans..

Deputies want everyone to be on alert.xxx &lt;if you don't feel that it's right, it's most likely not right.

So investigate it before you do anything.

Never give out personal information over the phone or email unless you're calling a place you know is secure.

If you're calling your bank to make a transfer or something that's different than receiving a call.> you'll also want to watch where you're getting your w?fi and don't check sensitive information like medical records or bank info at public locations like starbucks.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three./// thank you jessica.

You'll also want to avoid printing sensitive information on public printers..

Updated technology allows some printers to pull up recent history and r?

Print documents..

Even




