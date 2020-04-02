Today, april first, is "census day."

It's a day to promote participation in the 2020 census.

The census count determines how much funding and representation states and local communities get.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester's city hall with how we can all make sure the pandemic doesn't derail this year's count?

Jessica.

Xxx george and kati?

This is the first year the census is being conducted online... and it's a good thing as doo?

To door census deliveries are now on hold to millions of homes in rural areas.

That's of course due to the coronavirus.

While census operations may have changed..

The importance of the census has not.

The need for an accurate count ensures communities get political representation and federal dollars for roads?

Schools?

Emergency services and money that can aid in times of a crisis.

We can all help?

By jumping online?

And filling out our census information.

Xxx <if you received something in the mail it will have a code you will enter when you go online.

If you did not receive something in the mail you can still go online and enter your household that way.> the official deadline to respond to the census is now august 14th..

But officials say that's no reason to wait.

In fact?

It's likely your phone or computer is right next to you?

So you can take care of it online right now as you follow the stay at home order.

Live in rochester?

Jessica bringe?

Kimt news 3./// thank you jessica.

Covi?19 is also changing how college students will be counted.

Many have moved home since classes have been canceled... so when filling out the census?

Students must