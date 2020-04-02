Should everyone wear masks? CDC considering recommendation now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:45s - Published Should everyone wear masks? CDC considering recommendation To wear or not to wear a mask? The debate continues as to whether a mask effectively combats the coronavirus across our country. The CDC is now considering a recommendation for everyone to wear one. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Should everyone wear masks? CDC considering recommendation YEARS OLD HAVE IT.THIS IS A QUESTION A LOT OF USHAVE.SHOULD WE ALL BE WEARING MASKSTO PROESHTHS OURSELVES FROM THE-- PROTECT OURSELVES FROM THECORONAVIRUS?WHILE THE DEBATE CONTINUES THECDC IS CONSIDERING ARECOMMENDATION FOR ANYONE TO DOJUST THAT.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER HAS MOREON THE POSSIBLE SHIFT FROM THEIRCURRENT GUIDELINES.JEREMY?





You Might Like

Tweets about this palee walton👑 RT @valentinavoight: First it was a hoax, then it was a national emergency. First it’s we’ll be out by Easter now it’s another 30 days. Fir… 2 seconds ago Silfy ⭐️ @KawaiiGuyLA @JustSeum “Only sick people should wear masks to prevent spreading it”, yet we know you can be infecte… https://t.co/bfc7YLBrh8 52 seconds ago