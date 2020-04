Daughter worried about COVID-19 positive father

NURSING HOME AND INTO AHOSPITAL.

SHE SAYS HES TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AND ISWORRIED HIS UNDERLYINGILLNESSES COULD LET THEDISEASE SPREAD TOO QUICKLY TOTREAT.

NINE ON YOUR SIDESBRIAN BRENNAN HAS MORE ON THEPAIN THE FAMILY IS GOINGTHROUGH AND WHY OFFICIALS SAYHE SHOULDNT GO TO THEHOSPITAL.BRIAN BRENNAN 10:08-10:18 ITSA TOUGH TIME FOR EVERYONEESPECIALLY FOR THOSE WITHLOVED ONES INSIDE THE SAPPHIRENURSING HOME.

THE WOMAN WETALKED TO SAYS SHE JUST WANTSTO MAKE SURE HER FATHER ISSAFE.

MORE THAN TWO DOZENCONFIRMED CASES OF COVID 19 ATTHE SAPPHIRE OF TUCSON NURSINGHOME.

JULIE LYNN SAYS HERFATHER IS ONE OF THOSE CASES.JULIE LYNN 2:32-38 ITS PRETTYHARD ESPECIALLY FOR MY LITTLESISTER LISA MY DAD IS HERLIFE.

SHE SAYS THEY HAVENTBEEN ABLE TO VISIT IN WEEKS&AND ON SATURDAY HER FATHERTESTED POSITIVE.

JULIE LYNN8:25-32 HE HAS COPD, EMPHAZIMAAND REALLY WEAK LUNGS BECAUSEHES BEEN VENTILATED 3 OR 4TIMES IN THE LAST COUPLEYEARS.

DESPITE HIS UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS& LYNN SAYS HERFATHER ISNT SHOWING ANYSYMPTOMS. STILL SHE WANTS HIMTO BE MOVED TO A HOSPITAL INCASE HE TAKES A TURN FOR THEWORST.

JULIE LYNN 1:51-2:01WAITING MIGHT BE TOO LATE.BECAUSE OF HIS UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS HIS LUNGS ARENTTHE BEST HES BEEN ON AVENTILATOR SEVERAL TIMES.OFFICIALS SAY PEOPLE WITHOUTSYMPTOMS SHOULD NOT SEEKTREATMENT AT THE HOSPITAL.

IFYOU ARE FEELING ILL CALL YOURDOCTOR& AND SEEK EMERGENCYCARE ONLY IF YOU NEED IT.PAULA MANDEL, HEALTHDEPARTMENT 15:00-15:12 IFSOMEONE STARTS EXHIBITING HIGHTEMPERATURES, DIFFICULTYBREATHING OR CHEST PAIN THOSEINDIVIDUALS WE DEFINITELY WANTTO BE SEEN BY A MEDICALPROVIDER A SAPPHIRE NURSINGHOME SPOKESPERSON TOLD USPULLING A LOVED ONE OUT OF THENUSING HOME IS A FAMILYDECISION& BUT WOULD NOTCOMMENT IF A COVID-19 POSITIVEPATIENT WOULD BE RELEASED.JULIE LYNN 6:56 DONT JUSTBLOW IT OFF.

LYNN SAYS SHEJUST WANTS THE BEST FOR HERDAD.

AND SHE SAYS EVERYONE CANLEARN A LESSON FROM HISDIAGNOSIS.

JULIE LYNN 6:36-49BE AWARE.

JUST BECAUSE YOUDONT THINK YOU HAVE SYMPTOMSMY DAD IS 100 PERCENT POSITIVEAND HAS NOT ONE SYMPTOM OH IDONT HAVE SYMPTOMS ILL GO TOTHE GROCERY STORE IT DOESNTMATTER IT DOES MATTER!

BRIANBRENNAN KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE.OFFICIALS WITH SAPPHIRE CALLEDA FEW MINUTES BEFORE AIR TOCLARIFY-- A FAMILY ALWAYS HASTHE RIGHT TO REMOVE A FAMILYMEMBER FROM CARE -- BUT HEALTHOFFICIALS WARN AGAINSTBRINGING ANYONE INFECTED WITHCOVID-19 AROUND OTHER FAMILYMEMBERS.