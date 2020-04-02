Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trouble Buying Necessities

Trouble Buying Necessities

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Trouble Buying Necessities

Trouble Buying Necessities

With a new month comes new benefits.

As many people head to the grocery store to cash in on their food stamps or other benefits, like WIC, a new social media push asks people to pay attention to what they’re buying.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dchinn2005

Danni Wishes To Quarantine 🦄 @Steph_Ellsworth @KyleRichards @Shannon17844129 @evolutionusa Agreed! Going on about “designer” stuff when people a… https://t.co/hEpOgulO98 19 hours ago

HARSHADMMORE

HARSHAD MORE RT @HARSHADMMORE: @CMOMaharashtra Sir people who believed you & didn't panic to go for buying spree r in trouble as shops showing empty st… 2 days ago

RUOKAnny

stay your ass at home RT @AGlasgowGirl: lol worrying over whether or not to keep getting Easter eggs in at the shop alongside the usual necessities in case we ge… 2 days ago

HARSHADMMORE

HARSHAD MORE @CMOMaharashtra Sir people who believed you & didn't panic to go for buying spree r in trouble as shops showing emp… https://t.co/ryQ9XvbMZz 2 days ago

AGlasgowGirl

Amna lol worrying over whether or not to keep getting Easter eggs in at the shop alongside the usual necessities in case… https://t.co/27zIHu3LQ6 3 days ago

CHUCKLES1178

Charles RT @Vern20151: @mattgaetz @thebigjman57 @Abyssiniancat81 If Congress can't communicate in House of Congress while in session, what good doe… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.