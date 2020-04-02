Trouble Buying Necessities

HARSHAD MORE RT @HARSHADMMORE: @CMOMaharashtra Sir people who believed you & didn't panic to go for buying spree r in trouble as shops showing empty st… 2 days ago

stay your ass at home RT @AGlasgowGirl: lol worrying over whether or not to keep getting Easter eggs in at the shop alongside the usual necessities in case we ge… 2 days ago

HARSHAD MORE @CMOMaharashtra Sir people who believed you & didn't panic to go for buying spree r in trouble as shops showing emp… https://t.co/ryQ9XvbMZz 2 days ago

Amna lol worrying over whether or not to keep getting Easter eggs in at the shop alongside the usual necessities in case… https://t.co/27zIHu3LQ6 3 days ago