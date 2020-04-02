Douglas County opens emergency command center

Global  

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Some of those situations could range from managing county finances or obtaining medical supplies for the area.

Has a new place to deal with coronavirus business.

They opened a command center in the county courthouse... to handle emergency situations.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza gives us a look inside... trt: 1:35 00:00 take lower with 10 postive cases confirmed in douglas county as of wednesday &amp; comissioner tim freeman hopes the county command center will help them get a grip on things, before it gets worse.

00:11 tim freeman, douglas county comissioner:?the structure isn specific to any particular incident.

It works for all incidents.

Wee just adapting that to the public heath response?

The command center will be used to find a response to emergency situations finance management or obtaining medical supplies if they run out.

Comissioner freeman says members of the response team only spend a few hours working together in the office&amp;?but if you add up all the hours and looked at all the time working, it would represent what would be a 24/7 response?

00:39 evita: the emergency command team consists of people from a number of organizations, including mercy medical center and aviva health.

But comissioner freeman says theye recruited some organizations people may not expect.?douglas forest patrol, douglas forest protection agency, theye here to help us with incident command structure, the structure of the work wee doing?

Comissioner freeman says theye hired k-c bolton, c- e-o of avivia health, as the command officer&amp; due to his experience in the u-s army medical department.

Bolton says he's trying to ajust as quick as he can.

1:13 kc bolton, command officer: it truly an exercise of understanding what resources you have.

Understanding the needs and marrying those up in the smartest way possible?

Comissioner freeman says they will run the command center as long as they need to.

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9 news.

On monday the oregon




