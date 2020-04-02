Oakland Zoo Launches Live, Interactive Virtual Tour now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:22s - Published Oakland Zoo Launches Live, Interactive Virtual Tour The shelter-in-place order has shut down popular public attractions. The Oakland zoo has come up with a clever way for people to see the animals from the comfort of their homes. Don Ford reports. (4-1-2020) 0

