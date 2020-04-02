Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US Surgeon General: Why the next 30 days are critical

US Surgeon General: Why the next 30 days are critical

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
US Surgeon General: Why the next 30 days are critical

US Surgeon General: Why the next 30 days are critical

With COVID19 spreading faster in Wisconsin, many people are wondering if they should be wearing masks or facial coverings.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

steve_c_6242

❌ Steve C ❌ RT @WhiteHouse: The next 30 days are a critical opportunity for America to flatten the curve and get to the other side. More from @Surgeon… 13 minutes ago

PublicHealthMap

PublicHealthMaps RT @HHSRegion10: RT SecAzar: RT WhiteHouse: The next 30 days are a critical opportunity for America to flatten the curve and get to the oth… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.