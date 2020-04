CA’s stay-at-home order appears to be working: Gov. Newsom now < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:58s - Published Models show California will need 66,000 beds for the peak of the pandemic. 0

CA's stay-at-home order appears to be working: Gov. Newsom ...SAN FRANCISCO WASTHE FIRST CITY TO ISSUEA STAY AT HOME ORDER,FOLLOWED QUICKLY BYTHE STATE THREE DAYSLATER...THAT MAY HAVE HELPEDFLATTENED THE CURVEIN THIS STATE...THERE ISSOME INDICATION THATTHAT IS HAPPENING....BUT THE GOVERNORTODAY SAYING ITS WAYTOO SOON TO BETHINKING LIKE THAT..WESTILL HAVE A LOT OFWORK TO DO....ANDHERE'S WHY .....MODELS SHOCALIFORNIA WILL NEED66,000 BEDS BY THE PEAKOF THSITHING..EXPECTEDBEGINNNING TO MID MAY.....40% OF THOSE BEDSWILL NEED TO BE ICUUNITS..WHICH MEANS 25TO 30-THOUSANDVENTILATORS....RIGHTNOW WE ARE MORE THAN10-THOUSAND SHORT.AS SCARY AS THOSENUMBERS ARE....TAKE ATLOOK AT THIS...ACCORDING TOSCIENTIFIC MODELING....IF CALIFORNIA DIDNOTHING...NO SOCIALDISTANCING ...NO STAYAT HOME ORDERS....THESTATE WOULD HAVENEEDED 700-THOUSANDBEDS BY THE END OFAPRIL....BOTTOM LINE...ALL OF THESE TOUGHMEASURES INSTITUTED INCALIFORNIA....THEY AREWORKING BUT WE CAN'TLET UP YET.RQ-554WE 0:09-0:35 WE ARE NOTOUT OF THE WOODS BY ANY STRETCHOF THE IMAGINATION BUT I'AM VERYPROUD OF THIS STATE...THELARGESTSTATE IN OUR UNION....THE FIRSTWITHSTAY HOME ORDER ... PRACTICINGPHYSICAL DISTANCING AT A SCALETHATHAS REALLY DONE JUSTICE TO BUYTIME TO REALLY BEND THAT CURVETOPREPARE FOR A SURGE THAT MIGHTCOME IN EARLY PART OF MAY OR MIDTO LATE MAY.EARLY TO MID MAY...THAT'S WHEN WE AREEXPECTING THE PEAK INCALIFORNIA.....SO WEGOT AT LEAST A MONAND A HALF...MAYBEMORE...TO STAY WITHTHE SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND STAYING AT HOME.....BUT DAN, IN A SEA OFBAD NEWS DAY AFTERDAY ....HERES THEENCOURAGING TAKEAWAY FROM TODAY....ITSWORKING IN CALIFORNIA...THAT DOESN'T MEANWE WON'T BECHALLENGED ....BUTTOGETHER WE AREMAKING A DIFFERENCE. HERE IS A LOOK ATTONIGHT'S NUMBERS INCALIFORNIA.THERE MORE THAN96-HUNDRED CONFIRMED





