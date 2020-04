Gov. Sisolak activates the Nevada National Guard now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 05:22s - Published Gov. Sisolak activates the Nevada National Guard Gov. Sisolak activates the Nevada National Guard during the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Sisolak activates the Nevada National Guard ESSENTIAL DAILY MATTERS.I'D NOW LIKE TO DISCUSS A RECENTCHANGE IN OUR EMERGENCYOPERATIONS STRUCTURE IN OURSTATEWIDE RESPONSE, COVID-19.EARLIER THIS WEEK I ANNOUNCEDTHAT THE NEVADA DIVISION OFEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND NEVADADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMANSERVICES WOULD TEMPORARILY ALIGNWITH THE NEVADA OFFICE OF THEMILITARY FOR THE DURATION OF THECOVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS.THE OFFICE OF THE MILITARY ISLED BY NEVADAN MAJOR GENERBERRY, WHO WAS PINNED MAJORGENERAL JUST THIS MORNING.IT WAS AN HONOR TO GET TO WATCHHIS TWO DAUGHTERS PIN THE SECONDSTAR ON THEIR FATHER DURING ANINTIMATE CEREMONY.THIS NEW STRUCTURE WITH GENERALBERRY AT THE HIM INSERIOUS OURALREADY ROBUST COVID-19RESPONSES WITH DEM AND DHHS,MEANING EVERY MEAN KEY PARTNERSWILL BE MORE ORGANIZED ANDEFFICIENT THAN EVER BEFORE.IN ORDER TO SOLIDIFY THIS NEWOPERATION EMERGENCY STRUCTUREAND MAXIMIZE THE BENEFITS THATTHE NEVADA NATIONAL GUARD BRINGSTO OUR STATE DURING THISUNPRECEDENTED CRISIS, TODAY I'MANNOUNCING THAT THEY'RE USING MYAUTHORITY AS GOVERNOR TOACTIVATE THE NEVADA NATIONALGUARD.BY ACTIVATING TODAY, NEVADA WILLBE ABLE TO PURSUE FEDERALFUNDING TO THE NEVADA NATIONALGUARD MISSION IN THIS COVID-19CRISIS.BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, AS THISGLOBAL PABD CONTINUES TO IMPACTOUR STATE, THIS ACTIVATION MEANSNEVADA HAS THE BEST OF THE BESRUNNING OUR STATE IN RESPONSE.YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES DESERVENOTHING LESS.WE ARE LIVING IN UNPRECEDENTEDTIMES.AND NEVADA IS JOINING MANY OTHERSTATES ACROSS OUR GREAT NATIONIN UTILIZING THE NATIONAL GUARDTO HELP MANAGE THIS CRISIS, FROMDELIVERING CRITICAL MEDICALEQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES, TOPROVIDING A LABOR FORCE ANDPLANNING THE MASSIVE LOGISTICALOPERATIONS NEEDED TO GETRESOURCE FROM POINT A TO POINTB, NO ONE IS BETTER THAN OURNATIONAL GUARD.THE GUARD TRAINS YEAR-ROUND BOTHDOMESTICALLY AND ABROAD FORCRISIS IN EVERY SCENARIOIMAGINABLE.THEY'RE COMMITTED TO PROTECTINGTHE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OURCITIZENS.THEY ARE READY TO JOIN THEFIGHT.I'D LIKE TO TURN IT OVER TOGENERAL BERRY SO HE CAN SPEAK ASTO WHAT ACTIVATION MEANS IN BOLTERRING OUR COVID-19 -- BOLTSTIRRING OUR COVID-19 RESPONSEEFFORTS.





