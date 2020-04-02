The most detailed map of galaxies, black holes and stars ever made | Juna Kollmeier

Humans have been studying the stars for thousands of years, but astrophysicist Juna Kollmeier is on a special mission: creating the most detailed 3-D maps of the universe ever made.

Journey across the cosmos as she shares her team's work on the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, imaging millions of stars, black holes and galaxies in unprecedented detail.

If we maintain our pace, she says, we can map every large galaxy in the observable universe by 2060.

"We've gone from arranging clamshells to general relativity in a few thousand years," she says.

"If we hang on 40 more, we can map all the galaxies."