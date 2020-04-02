Global  

Five Scams To Look Out For When Receiving Stimulus Checks

1.

Fake checks.

2.

Social media messages asking for personal information.

3.

A fake agency asking for your Social Security number.

4.

Claims that “processing fees” will help you get your money sooner.

5.

Any correspondence claiming to be the Treasury Department.

