Positive COVID 19 Stories (4-1-20)

Tonight -- a look at some the positive stories coming out of the coronavirus pandemic... here's kq2's bob cervera... <<so many people are self isolating all over the world because of the novel coronavirus that animals are starting to roam free.

That's what's happening in one welsh town, where goats are walking the streets and moving between cars freely, munching on hedges and garden flowers.

======== students nationwide are wondering if they'll get a graduation ceremony this spring.

But two students in leesburg, virginia are taking matters into their own hands.

Arianna wright and aiden bullis are taking orders for - and are delivering - graduation yard signs that say "class of 2020 seniors.

All in this together."

Without realizing, they say it's bringing the community together.

======== volunteers in one oklahoma town are helping elderly residents at a senior living center by delivering groceries.

But it's how they're doing it that's catching eyes - the volunteers are on horseback.

Organizers say the residents don't have much to look at, so they wanted to provide some entertainment, too.

==== healthcare workers on the frontlines of the novel coronaviurs pandemic are in desperate need of surgical masks.

And now some nurses in glenwood springs, colorado are taking things into their own hands.

They're using blue surgical wrap to make masks over n-95's to extend their use.

They're using blue surgical wrap to make masks over n-95's to extend their use.

The nurses set up a sewing room in the hospital where more than five thousand masks have made and sterilized.

