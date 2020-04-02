Global  

Dior To Make Personal Protective Equipment In France

Dior joined other beauty and fashion brands in offering help to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will offer their France-based workshop to produce personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to Allure, beauty brands L'Oréal and Coty Inc.

Are using production factories to create hand sanitizer.

Fashion brands like Chanel are using their facilities to create more PPE and fulfill a worldwide shortage.

The announcement comes as the French government ordered over a billion masks from China.

